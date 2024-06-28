HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.14, reports. The business had revenue of C$49.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.64 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.