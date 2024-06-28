Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.38

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and traded as low as $15.63. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 3,544 shares.
Hongkong Land Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23.
About Hongkong Land
Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hongkong Land
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.