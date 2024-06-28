Howard Financial Services LTD. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
BSV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,674. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
