Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 30,222 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,222 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.16% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 586.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 63,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 160.0% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 94,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 29,384 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

CALF traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.58. 1,750,142 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

