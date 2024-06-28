Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys New Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.06. 751,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,803. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

