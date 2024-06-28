Howard Financial Services LTD. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 3.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $21,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at $499,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.78. 217,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,551. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average of $100.82.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.