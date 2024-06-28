Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,091 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,048. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

