Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $224,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

QQQM traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $197.11. 2,098,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,640. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $200.47.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

