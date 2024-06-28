Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 1,170 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,504,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,660 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. 2,463,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,942. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.