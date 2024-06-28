Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 576 Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 1,039.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS LEAD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.65. 6,909 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $34.32.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

