Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HWM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

HWM stock opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $508,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,186 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 986.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $148,996,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

