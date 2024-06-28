Humana (NYSE:HUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.55.

Shares of HUM opened at $362.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.32. Humana has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Humana by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Humana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Humana by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

