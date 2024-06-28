Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $14.82 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.64. 221,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,569. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

