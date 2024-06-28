Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 3,200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,999 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,025,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,200,045,000 after purchasing an additional 371,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $612,970,000 after buying an additional 115,304 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $110.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $111.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

