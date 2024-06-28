Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 3,802 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,104,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 926,461 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,737,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,312,000.

VTIP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,716. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

