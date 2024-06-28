IMZ Advisory Inc Purchases 152 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IMZ Advisory Inc raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 0.4% of IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 663,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.1% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.88. 2,893,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,640. The stock has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $130.91 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.34 and its 200-day moving average is $176.37.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

