Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $171,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 37.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,885. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $245.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

