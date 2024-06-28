Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases 115 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.54. 4,799,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.99 and its 200-day moving average is $201.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $218.36. The company has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

