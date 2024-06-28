Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,057,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 475.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 40,656 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,108.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 174,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 172,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.76. 4,090,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,303. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

