Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded by Barclays to Strong-Buy

Barclays upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $36.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 16.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

