Insider Buying: Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Buys $33,900.00 in Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,315 shares in the company, valued at $120,491.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Athira Pharma Trading Up 9.5 %
ATHA opened at $2.64 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
Athira Pharma Company Profile
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.
