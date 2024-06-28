Insider Buying: Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Buys $33,900.00 in Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,315 shares in the company, valued at $120,491.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Athira Pharma Trading Up 9.5 %

ATHA opened at $2.64 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Athira Pharma by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 605,686 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 405,793 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 497,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 227,278 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 21.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 178,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

