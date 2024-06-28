Insider Buying: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,344,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

