Insider Buying: Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Buys 18,843 Shares of Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £12,436.38 ($15,776.20).

Foxtons Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FOXT stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 65.60 ($0.83). 323,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,655. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.17. Foxtons Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 71.40 ($0.91).

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

