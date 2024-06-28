Insider Selling: Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

ORA stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.98. 2,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,486. Aura Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.09 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$865.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.20.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.18). Aura Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 1.1825243 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is 957.14%.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.