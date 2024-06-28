Insider Selling: Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (TSE:BPO) Senior Officer Sells C$7,433,985.70 in Stock

Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (TSE:BPO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Justin B. Beber sold 179,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.35, for a total value of C$7,433,985.70.
Brookfield Office Properties Price Performance
About Brookfield Office Properties
Brookfield Properties Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment firm. The firm engages in the ownership, development, and management of premier commercial properties and also invests in core-plus office buildings. It also provides ancillary real estate service businesses, such as tenant service and amenities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Office Properties
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.