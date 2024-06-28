Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Sells 4,462 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $70.98 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

