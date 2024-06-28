Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $60,189,260.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $60,189,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,426,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,466,191,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total value of $50,607,050.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total value of $51,822,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total value of $46,040,800.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $443.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $411.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after buying an additional 2,929,940 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $660,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after buying an additional 742,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

