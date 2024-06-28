Insider Selling: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO Sells $136,720.44 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 16,047 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $136,720.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $171.52 million, a PE ratio of -30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QRHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quest Resource by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the first quarter worth $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.