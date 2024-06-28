Insider Selling: SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Sells $5,577,613.50 in Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Otto sold 384,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $5,577,613.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,727,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,049,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Alexander Otto sold 228,042 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $3,217,672.62.

On Thursday, June 20th, Alexander Otto sold 191,167 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $2,745,158.12.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Alexander Otto sold 82,984 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,194,969.60.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $3,568,248.83.

On Monday, June 10th, Alexander Otto sold 91,778 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,336,287.68.

SITE Centers Trading Up 1.6 %

SITC opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.63.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 384.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

