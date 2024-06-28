Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CEO Sells $1,181,141.82 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) CEO William Wei Wang sold 111,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $1,181,141.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,248,560.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Wei Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $1,423,384.84.

VIZIO Stock Performance

VIZIO stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research upgraded VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VIZIO by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 918,300 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,318,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 20.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 525,334 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 188,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $9,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

