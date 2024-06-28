Insider Selling: Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) Insider Sells £1,147.74 in Stock

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) insider David Benson sold 19,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £1,147.74 ($1,455.97).

Workspace Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 586 ($7.43) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Workspace Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 449.20 ($5.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 617 ($7.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 545.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 526.95.

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,241.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WKP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 550 ($6.98) to GBX 595 ($7.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 700 ($8.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

