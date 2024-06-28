Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,696,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,583,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3,919.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 142,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 139,172 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,317,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 732.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,030. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $263.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.95.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

