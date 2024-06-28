Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Shares Down 4.6%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.38. 197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

