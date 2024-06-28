inSure DeFi Achieves Market Cap of $143.51 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 28th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $143.51 million and approximately $422,420.23 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010248 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,333.05 or 0.99941227 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012676 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00080068 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00519426 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $490,800.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

