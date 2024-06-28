Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Position Increased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,034,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,722 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 306,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,849 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IART has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

