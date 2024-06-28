Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the May 31st total of 149,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,045. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Integra Resources makes up approximately 5.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.25% of Integra Resources worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

