Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTLA. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

NTLA stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,168,000 after acquiring an additional 746,263 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,016,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,477,000 after acquiring an additional 244,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,170,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 60,748 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.