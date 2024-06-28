Internet Computer (ICP) Tops One Day Volume of $43.79 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and $43.79 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $8.18 or 0.00013362 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00046369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,176,817 coins and its circulating supply is 465,552,394 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

