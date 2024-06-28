Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Holdings Boosted by Tlwm

Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,154 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tlwm owned about 1.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,115,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.96. 396,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,952. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0785 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

