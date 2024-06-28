Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Acquired by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PCEF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

