Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.40% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $53,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $745,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,925,000 after buying an additional 122,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.39 and a 1 year high of $117.57.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.