Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

PSCD traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.61. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $109.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.77.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3318 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

