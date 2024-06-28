Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 113,357 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 123,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 400.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSCI traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $120.06. 2,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $93.45 and a twelve month high of $127.62.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.