Investment Partners LTD. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 125,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 331,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

