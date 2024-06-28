Investment Partners LTD. Sells 1,658 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.30. 2,327,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,820,090. The stock has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

