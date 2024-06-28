Investment Partners LTD. Sells 310 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,611 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in PepsiCo by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,586 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PepsiCo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at PepsiCo
In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %
PEP stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,001. The company has a market cap of $228.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.35.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
