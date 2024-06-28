iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.10

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.10 and last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.99.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.18.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.
