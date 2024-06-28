iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lifted by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 105.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,824 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 200,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,358,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.66. 7,533,209 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

