iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.26. 2,783,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,345. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.65.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

