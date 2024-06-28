iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 333,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

